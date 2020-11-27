Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $80,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.