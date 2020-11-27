German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,556,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. 54,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

