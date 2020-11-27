German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 150,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

