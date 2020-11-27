German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $400,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

