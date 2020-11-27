German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 105,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997,504. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

