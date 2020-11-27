German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 440,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,666. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

