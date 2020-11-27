German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

