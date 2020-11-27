German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 113,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,214,000.

MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.87. 27,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

