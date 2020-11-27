German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

