German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 317 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after buying an additional 255,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 194,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,619. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

