German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 8,010 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

