German American Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 1,238 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,096. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.