German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 202.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

