German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,096,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 454,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,836,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

