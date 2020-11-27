German American Bancorp Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 151,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 365,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,932,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

