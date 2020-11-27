German American Bancorp Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 133,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,168,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

