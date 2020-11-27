German American Bancorp Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.97. 19,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,428. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.