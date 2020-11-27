German American Bancorp Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.