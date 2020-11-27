German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

