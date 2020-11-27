German American Bancorp Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.18. 32,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.45. The stock has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

