German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 423,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 191,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

