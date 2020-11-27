German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 156.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 404,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 335,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,386,600. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

