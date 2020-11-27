German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.23. 787,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,396,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.