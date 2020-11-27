German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $205,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,752 shares of company stock worth $6,908,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

