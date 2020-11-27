German American Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,182. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

