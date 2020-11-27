German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,952 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 722,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,818. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

