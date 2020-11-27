German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

PRU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

