German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.