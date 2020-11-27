German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.82. 291,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,313,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.