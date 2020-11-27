German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 157,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,022. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

