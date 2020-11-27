German American Bancorp Inc. Trims Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,463 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.32% of German American Bancorp worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

