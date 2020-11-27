Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Director Acquires C$107,562.16 in Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$21.34 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

GEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.07.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

