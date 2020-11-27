Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,784 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Glacier Bancorp worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

