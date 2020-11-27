GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,158 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $27,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

