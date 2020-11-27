Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glencore from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.63. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.40.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

