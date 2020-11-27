GoldFund 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 119% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 177.6% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $84,841.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002878 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001960 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.