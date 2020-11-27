Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.26 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.