Grace Capital Acquires New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,045. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

