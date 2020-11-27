Grace Capital Acquires Shares of 645 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $119.31. 3,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

