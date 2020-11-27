Grace Capital Buys 880 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,640.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CMCSA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.76. 64,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

