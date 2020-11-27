Grace Capital Has $42,000 Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Grace Capital reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 493,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,699. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

