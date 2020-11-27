Grace Capital Makes New $50,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.03. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average is $181.94. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $7,053,939 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

