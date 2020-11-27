Grace Capital Purchases Shares of 1,399 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,344,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 28,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,716. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

