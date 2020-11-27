Grace Capital Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Grace Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.69. 3,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,234. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

