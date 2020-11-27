GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $1,950,270.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

NYSE:EAF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

