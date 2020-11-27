GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,900,046 shares of company stock valued at $70,360,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

