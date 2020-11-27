GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $26.75 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,777,017 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

