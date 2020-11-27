Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $12.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,506. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

