Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $89.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.56.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,279. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

