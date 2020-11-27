HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Curis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

